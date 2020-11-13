Allen Park Councilwoman announces pancreatic cancer diagnosis

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

ALLEN PARK – The City Council wore purple during its Nov. 10 online meeting, in support of City Councilmember Pam Sych, who announced her pancreatic cancer diagnosis at the close of the meeting.

Sych said that November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, and she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July.

“In the United States in 2020 there will be approximately 57,600 people who are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and there is only a 9 percent survival rate,” she said.

Sych said that when she contemplated her announcement at the meeting, she asked her doctor what he thought she should say, and he told her to remind people to not give up hope.

“Not too long ago, it was 1 percent that survived five years, and now we are up to 9 percent,” she said.

Sych asked those willing to help support research and a cure go to pancan.org to learn more and to make a donation.

“Thank you all for the support and the love that you all give me, and I will be dedicated to the citizens of Allen Park for as long as I am able to be here,” she said.