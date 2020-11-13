Police Blotter 11-15-2020

Allen Park

Drunken driver rear-ends senior’s vehicle

A 29-year-old Allen Park man was arrested for operating while intoxicated the night of Oct. 30 after he rear-ended the car of an 80-year-old woman who was stopped at a red light at Outer Drive and Hamilton Avenue.

When the police officer approached the offender, the man, who smelled of intoxicants, was talking rapidly, making large arm gestures and insisting he had to get home quickly because he had left his dogs out of their cages. His victim, who was unhurt, told the police officer that she was concerned that the other driver was under the influence of something.

The man subsequently failed multiple field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test was administered, and he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.165, more than two times the 0.08 limit for legally drunk in Michigan.

The man was handcuffed, searched and taken to the police station for booking, where he was held, and his truck was impounded and towed.

Drunken hotel guest gets rebooked into a cell

A 28-year-old Freeland man who was staying at the Best Western Greenfield Inn, 3000 Enterprise Drive, on Oct. 29 spent the rest of his night sobering up in a jail cell after he became drunk and disorderly in the hotel bar and refused to return to his room.

The man, who was yelling and cursing at staff members, became aggressive, and even after being escorted to his room by police officers, persisted in trying to leave his room.

When the police officers finally decided to arrest the man, he ran into his room, slammed the door, then tried in vain to hide before he was handcuffed and taken into custody for being a disorderly person.

Lincoln Park

Phone caller tricks victim into revealing identity information

A phone scam artist tricked a 29-year-old Lincoln Park woman into revealing the last four digits of her Social Security number and her full name on Oct. 14 by telling her that her SSN had been flagged.

After the woman gave the caller the requested information, the unknown man disconnected the call. She was advised to check her credit report and flag it for suspicious activity.

Work van damaged in thwarted theft attempt

A thief targeting work tools fled the morning of Oct. 9 after the van window they broke set off a loud security alarm, alerting the 26-year-old man who had parked his 2019 white Chevy Express work van at his residence in the 1300 block of Empire Avenue.

The victim did not see any suspects, but was pleased that nothing was taken.

A similar incident was reported a few blocks away, and police officers responded with a K-9 officers to attempt to pick up the perpetrator’s trail.

Melvindale

Dishonesty caught on tape

A dishonest man who found and kept a wallet that another person had dropped was recorded on surveillance footage Nov. 5 at the Schaefer Service Mobil station, 2625 Schaefer Road.

Based on the license plate, the vehicle the man was driving was registered to an Inkster man.

The victim said his wallet contained his state identification card, $300 cash and multiple credit cards, which he canceled.

Mentally ill man transported to hospital

A man with self-identified schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, who claimed he was assaulted but who showed no sign of visible injuries, was taken by first responders to a local hospital after he experienced delusions in a neighborhood near Dix Road and Margaret Street.

Neighbors confirmed that no assault had occurred.

As the man was being loaded into an ambulance for transport, he proudly shared with the first responders that “he knows where to get the best crack in town.”

Riverview

Mustang missing

A blue 1989 Ford Mustang was reported stolen about 4 a.m. Oct. 30 from the 17000 block of Matthews Street.

The victim said he had last seen the car, which he had recently bought, four hours earlier. He said no one else had a set of keys nor permission to drive the vehicle, and that he was up-to-date on payments. There were no nearby surveillance cameras.

Missing vehicle borrowed by sister-in-law

A woman who reported her silver 2018 Chevy Trax as stolen the afternoon of Nov. 4, from the 17000 block of Quarry Road, learned later that her sister-in-law, who had a spare set of keys, had borrowed the vehicle to move some boxes.

The stolen vehicle entry was subsequently removed from the Law Enforcement Information Network database.

Southgate

Moviegoer loses license plate

A license plate was stolen from a vehicle parked at MJR Southgate Digital Cinema, 15651 Trenton Road, the evening of Oct. 19 while the vehicle owner was inside watching a movie. The victim said he wasn’t aware of the plate theft until he returned home, parked his car and walked around the back of the vehicle.

When police officers checked the MJR parking lot, there was no sign of the license plate, which was entered into the Law Enforcement Information Network as stolen.

Two catalytic converters stolen from stored RV

Two catalytic converters were reported stolen Oct. 26 from a 1997 Ford Travelmaster Econoline recreational vehicle kept at an RV storage facility in the 15000 block of Goddard Road.

The owner said she went to the lot Oct. 23 to winterize the RV, and when she started the vehicle, she heard a loud noise coming from the exhaust system.

Taylor

Vehicle reported as stolen is repossessed without local notification

A vehicle that was reported stolen Nov. 5 from Princeton Square Apartments was actually repossessed without the company listing the action with local law enforcement.

On Nov. 6, Garden City police officers notified Taylor police officials that the vehicle, which had been entered into the Law Enforcement Information Network as stolen, was spotted being towed within its jurisdiction, and that the tow truck driver was in possession of the proper repossession paperwork. The LEIN was canceled, and the repossession was noted on the police report.

Apple watch, iPhone stolen from unlocked vehicle

A $1,000 Apple iPhone 11 Pro and a $480 Apple watch were stolen Oct. 27 from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 23700 block of Northstone Village Drive.

The victim said a skateboard, Chanel boots and a bag of hair car accessories were also taken.

She said the iPhone had been turned off and could not be tracked. There were no witnesses to the theft, and no suspects.

Trenton

Truck window broken at rec center

The right rear passenger window of a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado mid-sized pickup was reported broken the evening of Oct. 30 at Trenton’s Kennedy Recreation Center, 3101 West Road.

The vehicle remained locked, and no content, including a purse stored under a seat, were missing or disturbed. There were no cars parked nearby when the owners arrived, and none were close to the pickup when they left the facility.

Signs and landscaping lights damaged

Vandals damaged signage and destroyed outdoor lighting Halloween Night in an apartment complex on Harbor Boulevard, the complex maintenance manager reported.

Several signs were sprayed with gold paint, and the top lights were knocked off two light poles. In addition, multiple ground level lighting units were spray painted and broken, which damaged the wiring.

Wyandotte

Woman seeking COVID-19 test refuses to leave private urgent care facility

A woman refused to leave an urgent care facility in the 1700 block of Ford Avenue about 7 p.m. Nov. 9 because she said she needed a COVID-19 test, and she was told earlier that day, over the phone, that testing wouldn’t occur until 8 p.m.

However, a physician explained that, because of the high demand for the tests, the private facility had stopped accepting walk-in patients after 2:30 p.m. that day.

A police officer explained to the woman that the facility was a private practice, and was not obligated to treat whomever arrived. The woman was then escorted off-site, and advised that she could be charged with trespassing if she returned.

(Compiled by Sue Suchyta.)