Downtown Dearborn hosting ‘shop local’ event

DEARBORN – Shoppers can kick off their holiday shopping with special perks at Dearborn’s downtown businesses from Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28 to Dec. 6.

Pick up the Downtown Dearborn Shop Small Passport for savings at almost 40 participating businesses or download it from www.downtowndearborn.org . Have the passport stamped with every purchase or fill out the online form for a chance to win prizes provided by local retailers. The more you shop and dine, the better your chances are at winning.

“Locally owned businesses reinvest more than 70 percent of their earnings into their community,” said Cristina Sheppard-Decius, manager of the East and West Dearborn Downtown Development Authorities, “and since the pandemic has hit small, local businesses the hardest, we need to show our support by shopping and dining locally. The Downtown Dearborn Shop Small program is one way to do this, and we’ve made it easy, fun and rewarding.”

Participating businesses in east Dearborn are: Alanos Restaurant, Al Wissam, J.B. Bamboozles, Blick Art Materials, Coco Divine Dearborn Fresh Supermarket, Factory Finish Shoe Repair Inc., Green Brain Comics, Habib’s Cuisine, Instacare Pharmacy , M Cantina, Retro Image Antiques, and T Mobile.

West Dearborn businesses are: The Biergarten, Biggby Coffee, Black Box Gallery, Brome Modern Eatery, Common Grace Coffee Co., Dearborn Brewing, District 12, Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce, Dearborn Music, Dearborn School of Music, Famous Hamburger’s, The Glass Academy, The Great Escape Spa, Manno Clothing & Tailoring, Lue Thai Cafe, Lolly by Golly Sweet Shoppe, My Moroccan Spa, Nichols Ski & Snowboard Shop, Nigosian Rug Company, Sneaker Legends, STEP Thrift Store and Donation Center, Steven Bernard Jewelers Ltd., Village Picture Frame & Art Gallery, and Yoga Shala & Wellness Center.

Passports must be returned to one of the following locations by Dec. 13, to be entered to win prizes:

•Dearborn Downtown Development Authorities, 13615 Michigan Ave.

•Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce, 22100 Michigan Ave.

•Green Brain Comics, 13936 Michigan Ave.

•STEP Thrift Store & Donation Center, 23830 Michigan Ave.

•Village Picture Frame & Art Gallery, 22191 Michigan Ave.

Photos of the passports can also be emailed to [email protected] or utilize the online form to submit where you’ve shopped and dined in a downtown east or west Dearborn business.

Shoppers are also encouraged to take selfies shopping downtown to share on the Downtown Dearborn Facebook event page or tag on Instagram using @DowntownDearborn or the hashtags #DowntownDearborn, #Dearborn, #LoveYourLocal, and #ShopSmall.

The Shop Small program is sponsored by Dearborn Music, M Cantina, Manno Clothing and Tailoring, Steven Bernard Jewelers Ltd., Green Brain Comics, Glass Academy, Lolly By Golly Sweet Shoppe, Retro Image Antiques, Yoga Shala, Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce, and Downtown Dearborn – Dearborn Downtown Development Authorities.

American Express launched its Small Business Saturday program in 2010 to encourage people across the country to support small, local businesses.

Go to the event page or the Downtown Dearborn website for more details.