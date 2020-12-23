Southgate Co-op residents honor first responders with holiday gift bags

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – Residents of Southgate Co-op Apartments spread some seasonal cheer Dec. 17 by honoring the city’s police officers and firefighters with holiday gift bags, and special treats for K9 Officer Kyro.

Co-op resident Elaine Herrick said at last month’s co-op council meeting, a plan was set in motion to recognize the city’s first responders during the holidays.

“This is from every single person in this co-op,” she said, gesturing to the gift bags lined up in the lobby for the city’s 30 firefighters and 43 police officers. “This is our family, and they are our family.”

Herrick said the residents worked together to do something special for the first responders, to thank them for all they do for the residents.

“If it wasn’t for them, we would not be able to survive,” she said. “So, we appreciate them, and we know they are keeping us safe.”

Herrick said the first responders should be honored all the time, not just during a pandemic.

Mayor Joseph Kuspa said it was wonderful to see the residents of the co-op share some holiday joy with members of the city’s police and fire departments.

“It is great to have them show it in this way,” he said. “It is very special, and very unique.”

Fire Marshal Jeffrey Moore said the co-op’s recognition of the city’s first responders was wonderful.

“They work really hard for the citizens of Southgate, and they are proud to do it,” he said. “So, this just makes the holidays even better. It is a wonderful thing.”

He said it was nice to be at the co-op apartments when they weren’t needed for a life-or-death crisis.

“It is always nice to see the people we serve,” he said.

(Sue Suchyta can be reached at [email protected])