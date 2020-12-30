City of Dearborn offices hours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays until further notice

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Administrative Center, where most municipal services are housed, has updated the hours it is open to the public to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The new hours are scheduled to last until further notice.

The change was made to better serve the public while being mindful of COVID-19 precautions for both employees and customers. Evolving health conditions may change the hours of operation.

Customers are required to wear masks over their nose and mouth, fill out a health screening questionnaire, and stay 6 feet away from other people. A limited number of customers are admitted at a time.

Online services, payment kiosks, app

Customers can check the city’s website, www.cityofdearborn.org, for online services that may prevent a visit to the DAC.

Most bills owed to the city can be paid via secure DivDat kiosks or the DivDat mobile app. Go to www.divdat.com for more information and a list of kiosk payment locations. There is a kiosk in the lobby of the DAC, 16901 Michigan Ave., that is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There also is one inside the DAC main entrance vestibule that is open after business hours; and one each at Dearborn Fresh, 13661 Colson, and Greenland Market, 12715 W. Warren, during their business hours.

Additional information about city services/buildings

The Ford Community & Performing Arts Center is closed to the public until Jan. 11. It will open with partial services and safety protocols in place.

The Dearborn Ice Skating Center will remain closed until at least Jan. 16.

All three branches of the Dearborn Public Library are closed to the public until further notice. However, curbside services are available (holidays excluded). Check Dearbornlibrary.org for details.

For information on all city services, call 313-943-2000 or go to cityofdearborn.org.