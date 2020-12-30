TikTok ‘Mask Up’ contest winners show creativity to promote safety

DEARBORN – The city hosted a TikTok contest to motivate people to create fun, short videos encouraging residents to “Mask Up, Dearborn,” with three individuals who received the most votes winning a $100 Amazon gift card.

Through the contest, participants flexed their creative muscles to make entertaining videos that were aimed at motivating the community to wear masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Although every entry submitted was compelling and thoughtful, the three individuals who received the most votes when the contest concluded on Dec. 21 are: Marlee Beck with 8,695 votes, Jana Daher with 8,133 votes, and Luke Hetrick with 6,969 votes.

City officials say the are appreciative of all who submitted a video to the contest, as they all served to promote important public health protocols that protect the community.

Most of the contest entries can be viewed on the city of Dearborn’s TikTok account, @dearborncitygov.