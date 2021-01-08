Stafford sends message to Bennie Elementary School in AP

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sent an encouraging message to the students of Lisa Smalley, physical education teacher at Bennie Elementary School in Allen Park, to start the new year. The video was posted by Smalley online and also shared by the school on its Facebook page. “Just wanted to encourage you guys to make 2021 a great year,” Stafford says in the video. “Big shoutout to Mrs. Smalley’s P.E. class.Let’s make sure we do a great job exercising this year. Be kind to everybody, and go Lions.”