Woman arrested after high-speed chase

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A 43-year-old Romulus woman was arrested at 12:41 a.m. Jan. 19, after leading police on a high-speed chase that began when a pedestrian said a suspicious vehicle was following her in the 600 block of St. John Street while she was walking to her residence.

Shortly after a police officer arrived to talk to the complainant, the vehicle in question was seen turning onto St. John Street from 8th Street.

The police officer quickly returned to his vehicle and activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop. The driver slowly rolled down the street for several hundred feet before pulling over. However, when the police officer exited his vehicle to approach the car, the driver suddenly drove off, accelerating rapidly.

The police officer pursued the vehicle through the residential neighborhood, with lights and sirens activated, following as the driver turned the wrong way on 8th Street. As the vehicles approached Goddard, another police officer, traveling the correct way on 8th Street, was able to block and stop the fleeing driver.

The woman was charged with fleeing and eluding, and for driving with a suspended license. A preliminary investigation revealed no connection between the woman in the car and the woman on foot, and it is unknown why the driver was following the pedestrian.

Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said the incident is still under investigation.