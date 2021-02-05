HFC part of consortium awarded $10 million U.S. Department of Labor workforce training grant

DEARBORN –– The Southeast Michigan Community Alliance and Workforce Intelligence Network – a consortium of eight community colleges, including Henry Ford College – have been awarded a $10 million grant to invest in workforce training from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The funding, titled Building an Industry Infinity Supply Chain, is a portion of a larger $145 million award from the DOL distributed to workforce programs nationwide.

“This grant supports four more years of robotics and automation training, the Michigan Alliance for Greater Mobility Advancement collaborative, a regional push on cybersecurity training, a transportation collaborative with MDOT, and delivery of transportation-related training programs,” said WIN Executive Director Michele Economou Ureste. “The use of innovative training strategies and training delivery methods will upskill individuals in the region to succeed in middle- and high-skilled occupations.”

Training models will include a broad range of classroom and on-the-job training, customized training, incumbent worker training, registered apprenticeship programs, and industry-recognized apprenticeship programs.

“Building an Infinity Supply Chain builds on the rich legacy at Henry Ford College as a leader in apprenticeship and industrial education. We are excited to deliver innovative education and training in cybersecurity, civil technology, and supply chain management leading to high-growth, high-demand employment opportunities,” said Dr. Patricia A. Chatman, Dean of the HFC School of Business, Entrepreneurship, and Professional Development.

The community colleges in this consortium are: HFC, Macomb Community College, Monroe County Community College, Mott Community College, Oakland Community College, Schoolcraft College, Washtenaw Community College and Wayne County Community College District.

The consortium is also comprised of six workforce agencies: Detroit Employment Solutions Corp., GST Michigan Works, Macomb/St. Clair Workforce Development Board, Michigan Works! Southeast, Oakland County Michigan Works! and SEMCA Michigan Works!

In 2020, the consortium was recognized as one of the top performers in the nation for the delivery of robotics and automation certification programs.

“The Building an Industry Infinity Supply Chain grant proposal was substantially the effort of the WIN staff, once again demonstrating the tangible value this partnership brings to our region,” said SEMCA CEO Gregory Pitoniak.

SEMCA serves as grantee and is the fiscal agent.

“WIN has developed unmatched expertise and skills with great instincts and awareness to create winning partnerships in our region,” said Pitoniak. “The southeast Michigan Workforce System is very fortunate to have this well-functioning partnership between the Michigan Works! Agencies and the community colleges.”

Since it was founded, WIN has brought in more than $160 million in funding to southeast Michigan through grants awarded to various organizations in the region.

Go to www.WINintelligence.org to learn more about the Workforce Intelligence Network and its various workforce development initiatives.