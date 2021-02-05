Southgate takes step to regulate inns, improve safety

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – The City Council passed licensing and regulation requirements for hotels, motels and extended stay facilities at its Feb. 3 meeting, a move to improve safety that Mayor Joseph Kuspa praised.

“I want to thank the council for working with the administration on this,” he said. “I know there were some council people that had some discussion on this, and I think this is going to be a pivotal time with regards to enforcement in our hotel districts, and it is going to mean a lot for our ability to change the current situation, so I appreciate all the support that we received on this.”

City Administrator Dustin Lent explained in a Jan. 12 memo to council members that the state of Michigan provides little regulatory oversight of facilities that provide overnight accommodations, and the local ordinance will allow the city to ensure that all of its accommodations meet minimum housing standards, and that all guests have a safe and pleasant experience when in Southgate.

“The revised ordinance will enhance our ability to enforce and protect the health, safety and welfare of guests staying in hotels, motels and extended stay hotels in Southgate,” he said.

The regulations take effect 60 days after its Feb. 3 passage.

To see a copy of the regulation, refer to the Feb. 3 agenda packet, pages 27 to 37, on the city’s website, at southgatemi.org.