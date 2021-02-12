3 Lincoln Park businesses awarded CDBG CARES Act Small Business Grants

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – Three local businesses were awarded Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stimulus Act Small Business Grants at the Feb. 1 City Council meeting.

Actron Security Alarms Inc., 1056 Dix, was awarded $10,000, as was Ranson Inc., doing business as Rattlers Sports Bar, 1432 Fort St. Tijuana’s Mexican Kitchen, 1679 Dix, was awarded a $20,000 grant.

Doreen Christian, director of Community Planning and Development, Parks and Recreation, will process the applications.

She said Rattlers was particularly hard hit during the pandemic, since it does not serve food, and was not allowed to be open under the pandemic rules and guidelines.

Mayor Thomas Karnes said applicants had to show their revenue and loss statements with respect to the impact of the pandemic, as well as tax records.

Christian said each applicant also had to document income and expenses, provide bank statements and pay applicable fees, as well as well be current on its tax and water bills.

She said a five-person committee reviewed the applications, as well.

Christian said the businesses could offset bills that they had paid during the pandemic with the grant money, provided that they have documentation.

She said the grant money cannot be used to pay taxes or anything owed to the city.

“Anything (else) that is a normal cost of doing business, it can be used for,” Christian said.

She said the business will receive a W-9 form, and would treat it as income on its taxes, and would, in turn, pay taxes on it.

Christian said the amount granted to an applicant is decided based on an eligibility factor.

“The committee is the one that decides, in eligibility and scoring, on how much money they need to survive,” she said.

Karnes said the CDBG CARES Act Small Business Grants are provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Christian said $145,000 for grants was still available.