Heights man charged in Crestwood threat case

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

HEIGHTS — More than a year after threats were made to Crestwood High School, police announced the arraignment of Tariq Almousa in relation to the crime.

He was charged with false report or threat of terrorism; false report of threat of bomb or harmful device; and intentional threat to commit act of violence against school, employees or students.

The first two are felony charges and the third is a misdemeanor, police said.

“These charges were authorized by the Wayne County Prosector’s Office in response to threats of bonds and violent acts made against faculty and students at Crestwood High School in January of 2020,” the police news release said. “The threats and measures taken to assure the safety of the school community caused a great deal of disruption and emotional distress to those impacted and cannot be tolerated.”

Threats allegedly made by Almousa were first reported last year, causing police to respond to the school to ensure safety of all staff members and students at regular dismissal.

Over the past 12 months, a technical, complicated and comprehensive investigation was launched through a collaborative effort of local and federal law enforcement with cooperation and support of the Crestwood School District.

According to the news release, members of the Dearborn heights Investigative Division collected and analyzed digital evidence, conducted multiple interviews and completed search warrants which lead to the identification and arrest of Almousa.

He is being held, awaiting court proceedings.

“In partnership together, Crestwood Schools and the Dearborn Heights Police will continue to provide a safe place and welcoming educational environment and will investigate, identify and seek criminal charges against any person who uses technology to intimidate, harass to threaten members of our community,” the news release said.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])