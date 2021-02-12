HFCL, Esper Branch to re-open with limited in-person services Feb. 16

DEARBORN – Henry Ford Centennial Library and Esper Branch Library are preparing to welcome patrons back for limited in-person services beginning Feb. 16.

Following safety protocols, HFCL will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday for in-person services and curbside pickup.

The Esper Branch in-person and curbside pickup hours will be from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Bryant Branch will not be open for in-person services. Its curbside pickup hours will be from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Those entering HFCL or Esper Branch are required to wear a mask over their mouth and nose at all times while in the buildings. Visitors also will have their temperature taken and fill out a health screening form upon entry.

Building capacity in both buildings will be limited to 30 percent, and patrons will not be allowed in the building for longer than one hour.

The Library’s entire COVID-19 Code of Conduct can be located online at https://tinyurl.com/cubb8xgj.

Meeting rooms and individual study booths will not be available for public use at this time. Additionally, the auditorium, Centennial Café and Quiet Study Room at HFCL will not be open.

All three buildings will be closed for all services on Monday, Friday and Sunday.

Library services are subject to change dependent on public health conditions and state of Michigan protocols.

For more information about library services during COVID-19, go to https://tinyurl.com/tead1lfs or call 313-943-2330.