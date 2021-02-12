Pets of the Week

Kurt

Kurt, a 3-year-old male mixed breed, put everyone at FAMD under his spell the moment he walked in. Kurt is a lover who excitedly plays with toys and balls, and knows basic commands such as sit, shake and down. He’s so excited to make friends that he pulls a bit on his leash. Shelter evaluators think he’ll do best in an active home with children over 8 years old.

Arizona

Arizona, a 1-year-old female domestic shorthair, likes her “blankie.” She’s very timid and likes to burrow down and hide in it. Given time and love, she should grow more confident and adventurous.

Portia

Portia, a 6-year-old female Himalayan, is a breed rarely at FAMD. She is bright and alert, but likes to go slow and steady. If she’s afraid or pushed too far, she’ll let you know. Low voices and slow handling are the way to go with Portia.

Adoption fees vary. All cats go home spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. All dogs go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, heart worm tested (if at least 6 months old), and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. The Dearborn Animal Shelter is at 16121 Reckinger Drive in Dearborn. Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 313-943-2697 or go to www.metrodetroitanimals.org.