Trenton accepting lease space proposals for Kennedy Recreation Center

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

TRENTON — The city is soliciting proposals from qualified individuals who are interested in leasing the 4,600-square-foot space inside the Kennedy Recreation Center, 3101 West Road.

According to the request for proposals, the space is currently built out for a restaurant area complete with kitchen, restroom, utilities, equipment and storage.

There also is shared parking for approximately 370 vehicles.

All proposals must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office, 2800 Third St., by 10 a.m. Feb. 23. No faxed or emailed bids will be accepted.

Each proposal is required to be in a sealed envelope, clearly marked on the outside, “proposal for lease space at the Kennedy Recreation Center,” and the name and address of the proposer.

Individuals should submit a detailed proposal of usage, including the per-square-foot cost they are willing to pay. As part of a lease agreement, the lessee will be required to pay all applicable taxes, the request read.

A minimum of two-year lease is being offered, commencing on a mutually agreed date, length and terms to be negotiated based upon written proposal.

Interested parties can make an appointment to visit the available space by calling the Kennedy Center at 734-675-7300 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This center is comprised of over 150,000 square feet housing three NHL-size ice arenas, pro shop, Hat-Trick Bar & Grill, skate rental and sharpening, meeting room, team locker rooms, full concession, and lobby and gathering areas, according to its website.

During the City Council’s Jan. 19 meeting, the council unanimously approved Parks and Recreation Director Joann Gonyea’s request to prepare specifications and advertise a request for proposals for the lease space located on the second level of the center.

After proposals are received and reviewed, a recommendation will be brought to the council for approval. The next regular council meeting after the proposal deadline is March 1.

Gonyea said there already had been some inquiries about the space, and that one proposal had already been received.

“Our plan is to write the request for proposals kind of open-ended or where it’s not so specific as what we did back in 2017,” she said. “We are looking for creative ways to utilize the space. It is a restaurant, it does have a capability of continuing to be a restaurant.

“If someone has ideas of creative ways of using the space for food service or other options as well, we are open to creative ideas. So, we’re encouraging people to think outside the box and present a proposal to us.”

When the initial proposal deadline of Feb. 3 was suggested, the council asked if the date could be extended into late February in order to allow for additional interest or bidders.

Questions can be directed to Parks and Recreation Assistant Director and Business Operations Manager Tim Beaker at 734-675-7300.

For more information on the center go to www.trentonkrc.org.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])