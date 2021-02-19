Melvindale police investigation into woman’s death continues

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

MELVINDALE – Police officers are still actively investigating the circumstances of a woman found dead in the backyard of a house of Wood Street, Lt. Dan Jones confirmed this week.

Alyssa Gray, 30, of Detroit, was found Feb. 8 in a backyard in the 18000 block of Wood Street, Jones confirmed, adding that the public is in not in danger.

“Everyone has been cooperative, and the investigation is still open,” he said in a Feb. 17 email. “We’re still in the middle of the investigation, and do not have a cause of death yet.”

Jones confirmed that her body was found by a relative. He also noted that the Michigan State Police are involved in the case.

Police detectives are reviewing neighborhood surveillance footage, and urge anyone who might have home security camera footage which might be useful to contact the Melvindale Police Department.