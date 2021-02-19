Reckless Alfa Romeo driver arrested

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – The reckless driving of a Dearborn man with a blue Alfa Romeo, who was arrested Feb. 13, is becoming increasingly dangerous with respect to public safety, a police officer said.

The driver, who has a record of moving violations, is driving in “an increasingly reckless manner,” said the policer officer, who noted that he cut the man a break five days earlier by giving him a careless driving citation instead of the more serious reckless driving charge, after he saw the man driving 80 mph in a 35 mph zone, and nearly causing several crashes while executing multiple lane changes.

The afternoon of Feb. 13, while on stationary patrol at Chase Road and Henn Avenue, a police officer saw the Alfa Romeo, which was southbound on Chase, cross the yellow line in a non-passing zone, using the northbound lane, to pass two other vehicles.

The driver then accelerated to 70 mph in a 35 mph zone, and ran a red light at Hemlock Avenue.

He then continued south, past Ford Road, and turned west into an alley immediately south of, and parallel to, Ford Road, speeding along it for two blocks, to southbound Ternes. By then, he was driving so fast on Ternes, he passed his own driveway, and had to back up to enter it, at which time the police officer turned on his overhead lights and initiated a traffic stop.

Due to his disregard for the safety of other drivers, the man was immediately arrested, and was handcuffed, searched and placed in the patrol vehicle, and taken to the Dearborn police station, where he was charged with reckless driving.

The Alfa Romeo was impounded. The driver was advised to contact Dearborn’s 19th District Court for a hearing date, after which he was released on a $500 cash bond.