Dearborn hosting Facebook Live forum about COVID-19 vaccines Feb. 25

DEARBORN – To address Dearborn residents’ concerns about the availability, safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine, the city will be hosting a special program via Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25

The interactive program, called “Here for You: Dearborn’s COVID-19 Forum,” is part of an ongoing series of discussions related to the current pandemic. Past topics have included grant programs for small businesses, rent relief for individuals, and mental health resources.

The forum will be hosted by City Council President Susan Dabaja and Councilwoman Erin Byrnes. The special guests for this forum are Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun and Thomas Lanni Jr, chief operating officer at Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn.

People with Facebook accounts will be able to make comments or ask questions during the discussion.

The program also will be broadcast on CDTV, the city’s cable TV channel, and will stream live at https://media.discovervideo.com/show?vg=1683184194&vt=2.

Past episodes may also be view on CDTV’s website at https://cdtv.viebit.com.