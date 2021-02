By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — Eggs, milk and toilet paper were stolen from a man’s car the afternoon on Jan. 30 while it was parked at Kroger, 16705 Fort St.

The victim said he was inside the store using the coin sorting machine and the bottle return when his car was broken into. He said items were also removed the car’s center console.

There were no signs of forced entry, and no suspects.