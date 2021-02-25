Woman dies in Taylor I-94 rollover

By ZEINAB NAJM

Times-Herald Newspapers

TAYLOR — A single vehicle roll over crash Feb. 21 in Taylor left one injured and one hospitalized.

Michigan State Police were dispatched about 9:30 a.m. to eastbound I-94 and Monroe for a crash report. Once at the scene, they located a rollover single vehicle crash.

According to MSP Metro Detroit Twitter, the passenger informed troopers that the driver was still in the vehicle. Troopers were unable to get the driver out of the vehicle, but conducted CPR until Taylor firefighters and emergency responders arrived.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation of the crash is ongoing, but MSP said impairment may be a factor.

EMS transported the passenger, who suffered minor injuries, to a local hospital. The driver’s name was not made available by press time.

