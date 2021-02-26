Dog rescued at Hines Park

Photo courtesy of Dearborn Heights City Hall Facebook Dearborn Heights first responders worked to rescue a dog from a sewer well at the Helms Haven Recreation Area in Hines Park Feb. 24. A sewer inspector was lowered into the well with a sling to get the dog, and both were brought back up safely. The dog’s owner was at the park when the dog ran to the sewer well and fell in. According to a Dearborn Heights City Hall Facebook post first responders had help from the city’s animal control, fire, and police personnel with assistance from Wayne

Video Ian Kushnir/DoubleDeuce Fireimages Facebook

