Taylor, Lincoln Park animal shelters receive state grants

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

Several Downriver animal shelters will receive 2021 Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Animal Welfare grants, funded by Michigan residents who check the fund’s box on state tax returns.

This year, $137,144 will be disbursed to 24 of the 59 applicant-organizations.

The Taylor animal shelter received a full $10,000 grant, while Lincoln Park’s animal shelter will receive $3,000. The River Rouge animal shelter was allocated $9,650, while the Romulus animal shelter will be awarded a $4,376 grant.

The taxpayer-funded grants help protect homeless animals and improve their care. Michigan state tax form 4642 has a check box in the voluntary distributions section of the form.

Since 2010, MDARD has awarded more than $1.4 million to 213 animal shelters.

Among the initiatives funded are pre-adoption dog and cat sterilization, anti-cruelty training for animal law enforcement personnel, animal care programs for the public, and to help cover the cost of the care of animals which are part of legal investigations.

State Veterinarian Nora Wineland said MDARD helps support the increasing needs of animal shelters throughout the state, and said the past three years have seen an increase in grant applications.

“This year, in particular, applicants have asked for more funds to educate the public and train staff,” she said. “Thanks to the kindness of Michigan taxpayers, MDARD can help support the growing needs of shelters around the state.”