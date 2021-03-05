Camilleri seeks applicants for Downriver Youth Advisory Council

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

TRENTON — The creation of a new Downriver Youth Advisory Council was announced by state Rep. Darrin Camilleri (D-Trenton) March 3.

All people ages 16 through 24 living or attending school in Trenton, Brownstown Township, Gibraltar, Grosse Ile Township, Huron Township and Woodhaven are invited to apply, according to the Camilleri’s press release. Applications will be accepted until March 16.

The council will meet virtually once every month with the goal of encouraging young leaders to develop leadership skills, make connections and present and discuss new ideas with Camilleri.

“Too often, I think getting involved in government feels inaccessible to young people, and I want to help change that in our community,” Camilleri said in the release. “With this new youth advisory council, we’re hoping to create an environment where young leaders can discuss issues directly with elected officials and their peers while developing leadership skills and finding ways to improve our Downriver community now and into the future.”

Members of the council will have the opportunity to work directly with Camilleri and other local leaders about the issues that matter most to them. Camilleri cited the need for government to be more accessible to young people in his announcement for the creation of the council.

The Downriver Youth Advisory Council application can be completed online at.http://youthcouncil.repcamilleri.com.

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])