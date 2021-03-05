Fleeing shoplifters found with drugs, burglary tools

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE – A police officer who spotted a suspicious situation the night of March 1 resulted in the pursuit and capture of two habitual offenders with illegal drugs and burglary tools.

Michael George Teen, 40, of Lincoln Park and Tonnie Dean Chavis, 61, of Flat Rock were arraigned March 4 in Wyandotte’s 27th District Court before Judge Elizabeth DiSanto.

Cash bond was set at $20,000 for each man, with a 9:30 a.m. March 11 upcoming court appearance.

Teen was charged with possession of methamphetamines, a 10-year felony; possession of cocaine, a 4-year felony; fleeing and eluding, fourth degree, a 2-year felony; possession of burglary tools, a 10-year felony; and habitual offender second offense.

Chavis was charged with possession of methamphetamines, a 10-year felony; resisting, obstruction and assault of a police officer, a 2-year felony; and habitual offender fourth offense.

The night of March 1, Patrol Officer Aaron Worley became suspicious when he saw a vehicle pull off suddenly into the parking lot of CVS Pharmacy, 2025 Fort St..

A passenger entered the store while the driver waited in the vehicle. Soon after, the passenger quickly exited the store and jumped into the waiting vehicle, which took off at a high rate of speed east on Ford Avenue.

Worley activated the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop in vain, while the suspects began to flee at a high rate of speed.

They then turned south onto 19th Street, where the vehicle stopped, with the passenger, Chavis, attempting to flee, while Teen, the driver, surrendered, warning the officer than Chavis had a gun, police said.

Other officers responded and began to pursue Chavis on foot through an alley, until he attempted to hide in a large shrubbery.

Assuming he was armed, he was ordered to show his hands. He, however, did not comply, and he was subsequently pulled from his hiding place and handcuffed.

His weapon was found to be a BB gun disguised to look like a handgun.

A search of the men and the vehicle uncovered a police badge, handcuffs, crystal meth, cocaine, and merchandise worth thousands of dollars and presumed to be stolen goods.

A lock pick set and burglary tools also were found.

The suspects, both convicted felons, had extensive criminal histories, and were under the influence of methamphetamines and cocaine.

Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton credits Worley’s exceptional situational awareness with their aprehension.

“The officers working that night did an amazing job tracking down the fleeing suspect before he had a chance to victimize anyone else,” he said. “The relentless effort by these officers truly made our community a safer place.”