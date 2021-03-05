Riverview police arrest 15-year-old for driving unlicensed, possession of vape

By ZEINAB NAJM

Sunday Times Newspapers

RIVERVIEW — A 15-year-old Dearborn resident was arrested by Riverview police March 2 for driving without a license after he was caught speeding near Huntington Elementary School, 17752 Kennebec.

The police officer was conducting a stationary speed enforcement in a school zone about 2:30 p.m. when a Ford Escape was observed traveling at a high rate of speed.

A traffic stop was conducted where the driver was identified as a 15-year-old female.

During the investigation the officer learned that the vehicle had been taken without the permission of the vehicle’s owner, the Police Department’s press release said.

The driver was then arrested. During a search of the driver’s backpack several vape pens and related paraphernalia were found. After being processed by police, the driver was released into the custody of her mother.

According to the press release, the driver is facing potential charges for driving while unlicensed, possession of vape, and possession of a vehicle taken without permission pending review by the Wayne County Juvenile Court.

No photo or additional identifying information is available since the driver is a juvenile.

“This is a great example of why our officers dedicate significant patrol time in our school zones,” Police Chief Ronald Beggs said. “Not only did the officer prevent a potential tragedy during school dismissal by stopping a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed with an inexperienced driver but he was also able to return the vehicle to its legal owner.”

(Zeinab Najm can be reached at [email protected])