By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — Thirteen was an unlucky number for a Southgate woman, who had a FedEx package containing that many clothing items stolen March 2 from the 16000 block of Barberry Street.

The missing items, valued at $200, included an eclectic blend of fashion choices, including a “schoolgirl lingerie set” and a panty set with a bunny tail attached. She also purchased some dresses and swimsuits.