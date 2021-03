By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A shoplifter made a speedy getaway from Walgreens, 3221 Fort St., the night of Feb. 21 after filling a shopping basket with items near the entrance to the store, then fleeing with them.

The shoplifter was described as a tall white male, wearing a black hat and black jacket. He left the scene as a passenger in a gray Chevy sedan.

The reporting store employee said surveillance video, which she could not access, would likely reveal the items taken.