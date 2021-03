By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

WYANDOTTE — A man and a woman teamed up to steal three bottles of Grey Goose Vodka, valued at $28 each, at 1:35 a.m. Feb. 22 from CVS Pharmacy, 2025 Fort St.

An employee said the male was black, wearing a dark hat, jacket and pants, white shoes, and wearing a blue face mask, while the woman was white, and wearing gray sweat pants, a black jacket and a black face mask. They fled on Fort Street in a white sedan.