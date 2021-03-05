Trio of iPhones stolen

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK — Three Apple iPhone 12 Pro cell phones, cumulatively valued at $1,113, and marked as delivered Feb. 22, were never received by the purchaser, who has no footage showing a package delivery on her residential surveillance camera.

The victim, a 31-year-old Lincoln Park woman, said UPS sent her a delivery confirmation email, but she found no package, and none of her neighbors in the 19000 block of Champaign Road took receipt of the package in her stead. The supplier, T-Mobile, advised her to file a police report to initiate a claim.