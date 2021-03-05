Unsought loan deposited in man’s credit union account

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK — A 39-year-old Lincoln Park man said Zoca Loans, which supplies high interest, emergency loans nationwide, deposited money into his credit union account Feb. 4 without him applying for the loan.

He told police officers that when he contacted the lender, he was only told that a person using his name applied for the loan. He told them to take the money back, and that he would be filing a police report.

The victim was advised to report any additional information to the detective bureau.