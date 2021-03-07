Body of baby found in trash bin behind Wright & Filippis

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

LINCOLN PARK – The post-mortem body of a baby was found about 5:30 p.m. March 6 in the trash bin behind Wright & Filippis, 4050 Fort St., south of St. Johns Boulevard.

Chris Mayville, who lives in the 1300 block of St. Johns, said he was outside with his dog when he saw a woman who lives on the street drive up to the trash bin with a bag on the hood of her car.

“As she placed it in the Dumpster, she left the bag sticking out halfway,” he said. “I believe she is the one who called the police and told them.”

Sarah Grace Henry, who was visiting her grandmother, who lives nearby, when the body was found, posted on social media that she heard the bag with the child’s remains was found near the South Branch of the Ecorse River, which is a block south of the trash bin, and that the bag was moved to the trash bin before police officers were called.

The police investigation is ongoing, and police officials had not responded to requests for information by press time.