Dearborn PD seeks deadly rollover witnesses

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – Police officials are seeking possible witnesses to a deadly rollover crash which occurred at 3:30 p.m. March 7 on the southbound Southfield Freeway south of Hubbard Drive.

Police investigators say a Dodge Journey driver, a 21-year-old Detroit woman, swerved, lost control and rolled over. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Police officials said a possible witness, seen on surveillance footage, was driving a silver or tan extended cab pickup, with short doors for the rear passengers, and an open truck bed. Any other witnesses are also asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2240.

“This is a tragedy for the family and our entire community,” Police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “We will not rest until the subject responsible is brought to justice.”