Dearborn PD seeks deadly rollover witnesses

Surveillance photo supplied by the Dearborn Police Department
Dearborn police officials are seeking possible witnesses, in a silver or tan pickup with an extended cab, with an open bed, who may have seen a deadly rollover crash about 3:30 p.m. March 7 on the southbound Southfield Freeway, south of Hubbard Drive.

By SUE SUCHYTA
Police investigators say a Dodge Journey driver, a 21-year-old Detroit woman, swerved, lost control and rolled over. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Police officials said a possible witness, seen on surveillance footage, was driving a silver or tan extended cab pickup, with short doors for the rear passengers, and an open truck bed. Any other witnesses are also asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2240.

“This is a tragedy for the family and our entire community,” Police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “We will not rest until the subject responsible is brought to justice.”