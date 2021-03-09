Dearborn police officer cleared in fatal shooting of James Lukasiewicz

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – A Dearborn police officer will not be charged for the Sept. 27, 2020, shooting of James Lukasiewicz, who was actively stabbing his ex-girlfriend after breaking into her apartment and threatening her.

Police officers were dispatched to a breaking-and-entering and a violent attack in progress at 6:22 a.m. Sept. 27, where a 39-year-old woman in an apartment in the 22040 block of Park Street called 911 from the bathroom after her ex-boyfriend had stabbed her.

Police officers had to gain entry by kicking in the door, where they heard the woman screaming at the man to stop hurting her. They found him standing over her in the bathroom, stabbing her as he held her down.

The officer tried to pull the man off the woman, but he continued to stab her. The police officer then fired two shots – one into the man’s back, and another into his shoulder – to stop the knife attack.

The woman, who survived, was taken to the hospital with a collapsed lung, and with serious stab wounds to her face and neck, which caused life-threatening bleeding.

The man died at the hospital later that day from his gunshot wounds.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office stated in a press release that, in Michigan, a person has the right to use deadly force to defend others, if they believe the person is at risk of death or serious injury.

The WCPO does not release the name of a person who is not charged.