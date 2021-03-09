Vaccination center in Dearborn adds appointments March 15-19

DEARBORN – Vaccination appointments are now open March 15 to 19 for people who are 50 and older with medical conditions or disabilities and who live in Dearborn and six other communities.

The vaccinations are administered at the unified vaccine center overseen by the city of Dearborn at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave. Caregivers falling under state guidelines are also eligible.

Appointments are required and must be made online at www.cityofdearborn.org/covid.

The vaccination clinics will offer appointments from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 15 to 19. In addition, on March 18, the clinic will be open until 8 p.m.

Vaccines are for those who live in Allen Park, Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Inkster, Garden City, Melvindale and Redford Township.

The vaccines are available for designated residents through a collaboration between the seven communities, with support from Wayne County.

Vaccines are administered by the Dearborn Fire Department. They are Moderna vaccines on March 15 to 17. They will be the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on March 18 and 19.

Masks covering mouth and nose are required to enter and remain in the building. People will be asked to show their identification and will be screened at the door. No walk-ins will be accepted.

The communities are following the criteria established by Wayne County for who qualifies for a vaccination. Criteria may change rapidly.