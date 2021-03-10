Players Guild streams laughter with ‘A Night of Durang One Acts’

The Players Guild of Dearborn returns to the footlights for three weekends, March 26 to April 11, with streaming one acts by Christopher Durang: “Mrs. Sorken,” “For Whom the Southern Belle Tolls,” and “The Actor’s Nightmare.”

“Mrs. Sorken,” directed by Matt Ripper, features a middle-aged matron who is scheduled to give a lecture on “the meaning of theatre,” but when she forgets her notes, she decides to wing it, resulting in comments that are daffy yet endearing. Megan Sinclair plays the inimitable Mrs. Sorken.

“For Whom the Southern Belle Tolls,” directed by David Culliton, is a parody of Tennessee Williams’ “Glass Menagerie,” but with switched up characters, including a hypochondriac son who collects glass cocktail stirrers, an over-the-top feminine caller, a brother who goes to the movies to pick up sailors, and a southern belle mother who is at the end of her rope.

The cast includes David Culliton as Amanda, Donald Corbin as Lawrence, Kaitlyn Cross as Ginny and Matthew Sas as Tom.

“The Actor’s Nightmare,” directed by Sydnee Corbin, is aptly named: An actor who innocently wanders onto a theater stage is drafted to substitute for a missing cast member, and finds himself costumed as Hamlet – but in a scene from Noel Coward’s “Private Lives.” As the character and iconic plays switch, the actor tries frantically – and hysterically – to make sense of the chaos.

The cast includes Mike Stec as George, Ashley Blevins as Meg, Madeleine Bien as Sarah, Josie Stec as Ellen and Kris Wright as Henry.

The Guild implemented protocols to make rehearsing safe, by taking temperatures upon entrance, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, and allowing a maximum of 10 masked people inside the theater to rehearse at any given time.

Culliton said there are unique challenges when staging a show during a pandemic, including the challenge of staging a slapstick comedy during a time of social distancing.

“It’s not been easy, but we have found ways to have stage fights and pratfalls while spaced six feet apart,” he said. “My actors have given their characters unique physicality, and our camera crew will employ editing tricks for the pre-recorded show.”

Culliton said stepping back inside a theater for the first time in nearly a year felt like he was getting a part of his life back.

“It was just about 11 months ago that ‘The Glass Menagerie’ was shuttered by the pandemic, for which we never got closure,” he said. “Coming back a year later feels therapeutic, especially for me, as ‘For Whom the Southern Belle Tolls’ is a parody of that brilliant drama.”

Culliton said the pandemic has allowed the Guild to try things it wouldn’t otherwise be able to fit into a normal season.

“I’m excited by Durang’s penchant for absurdism,” he said. “The intelligent but low-brow humor in his plays is a joy to interpret.”

Culliton urges audiences to engage in the restorative therapy of streaming theatre.

“This past year has been difficult, for myriad reasons, and you owe yourself this bit of escapism,” he said. “We are excited to – albeit differently – welcome you back to the Players Guild of Dearborn.”

Sydnee Corbin said earlier rehearsals via Zoom presented a unique set of challenges, and when they were able to get on stage, it felt amazing.

“Being back in that collaborative space has been such a huge comfort,” she said. “It’s also scary, though. There is always that threat in the back of your mind. My first concern is the health of my actors and crew.”

Corbin said the one acts are like their own version of “Saturday Night Live.”

“Just knowing that we are bringing laughter to people who might be feeling blue due to being cooped up is just magical,” she said. “We are putting our souls into this show.”

Wright said it was exciting to step foot inside a theater again after a year’s absence.

“Everyone should watch, to get a taste of live theater after an extended intermission,” he said. “The cast and crew want to get the audiences one step closer to live theater.”

Cross said the one acts are filled with non-stop laughter.

“Everyone needs a laugh right now, and this will help for sure,” she said.

Sinclair said that while online rehearsals were handy when winter weather made driving challenging, getting back inside a theater was energizing.

“I needed an artistic outlet in my life, and it has been a Godsend,” she said. “I hope we provide joy for those who watch it. It may look different, but we all need theatre, especially now.”

Bien said it is a bit surreal being back inside a theater.

“The feeling of physically being onstage and trying on costumes makes me feel excited for what’s to come,” she said. “I’m excited that we are able to bring a stage show – albeit a recorded one – to our community after a long hiatus.”

Bien said the one act audiences are guaranteed plenty of good laughs.

“What we need right now are more excuses to laugh and escape from reality,” she said. “I can’t wait to watch the final product.”

Performances stream at 8 p.m. March 26 and 27, and April 2, 3, 9 and 10, and 2:30 p.m. March 28 and April 4 and 11. The show contains adult language. Tickets are $20 per household. To order, go to showtix4u.com/event-details/46991. For more information about the Guild, go to playersguildofdearborn.org.