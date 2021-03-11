HFCL receives vendor insurance payment for damage to marble overhang

By SUE SUCHYTA

Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – The damaged marble overhang on the south side of Henry Ford Centennial Library soon will be fixed, with insurance reimbursement acknowledged at the March 9 City Council meeting.

The damage to the marble occurred Oct. 22 by – ironically – a truck from Rotunda Marble and Stone Care of Romulus.

Progressive Insurance, on behalf of Rotunda Marble, issued an $8,500 check for repair to the marble overhang, which the city finance director allocated to the library revenue account to cover the repairs.