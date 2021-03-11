Times-Herald and Sunday Times Newspapers

HFCL receives vendor insurance payment for damage to marble overhang

Photo by Sue Suchyta
The Dearborn City Council acknowledged reimbursement provided by the insurance carrier for Rotunda Marble, which owns the truck that damaged the marble on the Henry Ford Centennial library south overhang.

By SUE SUCHYTA
Times-Herald Newspapers

DEARBORN – The damaged marble overhang on the south side of Henry Ford Centennial Library soon will be fixed, with insurance reimbursement acknowledged at the March 9 City Council meeting.

The damage to the marble occurred Oct. 22 by – ironically – a truck from Rotunda Marble and Stone Care of Romulus.

Progressive Insurance, on behalf of Rotunda Marble, issued an $8,500 check for repair to the marble overhang, which the city finance director allocated to the library revenue account to cover the repairs.