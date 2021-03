By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE — Tires and wheels from two 2018 Ford Explorer XLT sport utility vehicles, valued at $4,624 per vehicle, were stolen between 6 p.m. May 5 and 8 a.m. May 6 from Southgate Ford, 16501 Fort St.

One of the vehicles had a shattered window, and both SUVs were found propped up on landscaping blocks.