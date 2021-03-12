Rivergate Complex donates food to Downriver for Veterans

RIVERVIEW – Two Riverview nursing and rehab centers answered the call to help provide for local veterans’ needs March 8.

Downriver for Veterans, a non-profit serving local veterans, streamed on Facebook Live reaching out to the community to say that the food pantry supplies and funds were dwindling. The organization was founded by veteran Ann Rudisill and helps get veterans to and from doctors’ appointments, pay electric bills and rent, obtain groceries and even order new teeth for veterans who need it.

Associates from Rivergate Complex, made up of Rivergate Health Care Center and Rivergate Terrace, wanted to do something to help.

“The board and myself were elated when Tracy Wiggins from Rivergate Terrace reached out to me letting me know that the campus was going to partner together to raise food donations for our vets,” Rudisill said. “When I arrived to pick them up, all I could say was, ‘Wow!’ I did not expect for there to be so much.”

Rivergate Complex donated 21 boxes of food items, which fed 26 families the next day.

Wiggins, admissions assistant at Rivergate Terrace, and Bethany Reames, admissions assistant for the campus, shared: “What started off as a small fundraiser to give back to this organization got our staff at both facilities excited to get involved for a great cause, while in return giving them the chance to win fun raffle baskets of their choice that showed our appreciation for the hard work and care they give our residents every single day.”

“After this long, difficult year, this brought the Rivergate family back together with our community,” said veteran Michelle Peeper, executive director at Rivergate Health Care Center.

Downriver for Veterans accepts food and monetary donations. Its office is at 2447 Fort St. in Wyandotte. Rudisill asks that those who wish to make a monetary donation do so through the organization’s PayPal account.

Rivergate Complex, at 14041 and 14141 Pennsylvania Road, are two of three skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Michigan managed by Life Care Centers of America.

Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company. With headquarters in Cleveland, Tenn., Life Care manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and alzheimer’s centers in 28 states. For more information about Life Care, go to lcca.com.