Pregnant pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Fort Street

By SUE SUCHYTA

Sunday Times Newspapers

SOUTHGATE – Southgate resident Jessica Strother, 35, was killed about 7:45 p.m. March 13 when she tried to cross Fort Street on foot and was fatally struck by a motor vehicle.

She was six months pregnant, and both she and her unborn daughter died in the crash.

Strother’s fiance’, Shane Johnson, and another witness saw the hit-and-run, said Southgate Public Safety Director Joseph Marsh, who said the driver later called the police station and said they thought they might have hit someone.

The driver, a 35-year-old Wyandotte resident, is in custody, and will be arraigned March 16 by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office.

The Southgate Police Department press release states that alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash.

Police officers and paramedics who responded to the scene treated Strother, who was transported to Beaumont Southshore Hospital, where she died.

Marsh said that no surveillance camera footage has yet been discovered from the area.

A candlelight vigil was held March 14 for Strother, who leaves behind her finance’ and a 17-year-old daughter.