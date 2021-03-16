Enhanced customer service a priority for department overseeing sanitation, building permits, inspections

The Property Maintenance and Development Services Department has a new director, and a new direction – focused on improved services and better customer communication.

PMADS is responsible for building permits and construction inspections, property maintenance issues, sanitation, residential sale and rental inspections, and inspections for new businesses and commercial buildings.

Mayor John O’Reilly Jr. recently appointed Tim Hawkins as department director. Changes recently were made to unify the department, improve customer interaction and better assist residents, Realtors and contractors.

Reach the Call Center at 313-943-2150

All main phone numbers for each PMADS unit have been combined to one department phone line: 313-943-2150. Existing numbers are still operational, but being phased out.

Call Center employees are available to answer calls from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Call Center will answer all inquiries pertaining to Neighborhood Services, Permits, Sanitation, Home Sales, and residential and commercial inspections.

These employees will schedule inspections and set appointments to meet with other staff if necessary.

Unified field inspections resolve issues more efficiently

In the past, PMADS would get complaints about multiple inspectors having to resolve issues for one property owner. Inspectors are being trained on numerous subjects so they can be more responsive in the field.

“We’re working hard to make our employees even more knowledgeable, customer-oriented and just outright helpful,” Hawkins said. “That’s what our residents deserve. I want department staff to talk with customers and educate them. I want the department to be a resource, not an obstacle.”

Online services and updated technology

The department is converting all online applications to fillable forms. Already completed are forms for the Residential Home Inspection Request, the Commercial Re-Occupancy Application and the Residential Rental Inspection Request.

Temporary Sign Permit Applications can be submitted electronically, along with payment. Customers can look up registered rental property and submit suspected rentals to the department.

The automated Permit Inspection Scheduling System reached via 313-943-2400 has been updated to allow contractors and customers to select either a morning or afternoon inspection to cut down wait times. Permit holders can also text “hello” to 844- 506-0971 to start an inspection request by texting.

Emails to reach divisions

For faster response to requests and questions, Hawkins suggests using these emails:

• [email protected], for neighborhood services, and property maintenance issues and complaints.

• [email protected], for missed garbage pickup, special pickup requests, garbage and recycle cart issues.

• [email protected], for rat complaints and issues.

• [email protected], for permit questions.

• [email protected], for residential sale questions and inspection requests.

• [email protected], for residential rental questions and inspection requests.

“Under Mayor O’Reilly’s directive, I have taken the concerns and complaints I’ve heard to heart,” Hawkins said. “I hope our residents and customers will see continued improvements in the department.”