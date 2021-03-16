More vaccination appointments open for March 16 for people in 7 cities

Those 50 and older with qualifying conditions, 65 and older welcome

DEARBORN – More appointments have opened up for the COVID19 vaccine for today, March 16. Appointments must be made at www.cityofdearborn.org/covid and are for people 50 and older with medical conditions, anyone over 65, and caregivers as defined by the state of Michigan.

Vaccines for those with appointments will be given until 5 p.m. March 16 at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801Michigan Ave.

Dearborn is continuing to offer vaccines by appointments through March 19. More dates are expected to be announced soon.

Vaccines are for those who live in Allen Park, Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Garden City, Inkster, Melvindale and Redford Township.

The vaccines are available for designated residents through a collaboration between the seven communities, with support from Wayne County.

Vaccines are administered by the Fire Department. Moderna vaccines will be administered March 16 and 17. They will be the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on March 18 and 19.

Masks covering mouth and nose are required to enter and remain in the building. People will be asked to show their identification and will be screened at the door. No walk-ins will be accepted.

The communities are following the criteria established by Wayne County for who qualifies for a vaccination. Criteria may change rapidly.