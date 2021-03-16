Register residents with special needs with police, fire departments

DEARBORN – In an effort to serve residents with family members with mental health issues or intellectual or physical impairments, the Police and Fire departments have initiated a program so that these special needs can be registered in advance, in case an emergency occurs.

This voluntary program allows family members to alert public safety responders that individuals with special needs live in their home.

Among the conditions that may mean special care is needed from public safety responders are autism, Alzheimer’s disease, Down syndrome, and physical disabilities.

The Special Needs 911 Registry form can be found on the city’s website at www.cityofdearborn.org/special-needs-disabilities-registry.

Registration forms also can be obtained and submitted at the front desk of the Police Department, 16099 Michigan Ave.