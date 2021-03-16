Running sprinklers during overnight hour can help save city, residents money

Did you know that running your automatic lawn sprinkler system between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. will eventually save you and your neighbors money?

When Great Lakes Water Authority calculates the water rates for Dearborn and every community it supplies water to, it looks at the peak hourly usage for that city.

If Dearborn as a community can lower water use during peak hours, it can affect the future water rates from GLWA. Off peak hours are from midnight to 5 a.m. These hours do not count when GLWA calculates Dearborn’s peak usage rate for water, which affects water cost significantly.

By setting automatic lawn sprinkler systems for midnight to 5 a.m., you will reduce future water rate increases.