Local theaters receive Michigan Stages Survival Grants

Three Downriver theaters recently received Michigan Stages Survival Grants: The Open Book Theater Company and the Downriver Youth Performing Arts Center, both in Trenton, and the Downriver Actors Guild, in Wyandotte.

The grants, up to $40,000 per venue, were awarded by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to 101 of the 392 theaters which applied.

On the national level, a Save our Stages Act was passed by Congress in December, as part of a larger stimulus package, but the application process has not yet begun.

DYPAC received the maximum $40,000 award, while OBTC received a $39,009 grant. DAG was awarded a $36,000 grant.

Debra Jackson, DYPAC administrator, said the group was grateful to receive the grant.

“The funds awarded are a wonderful financial relief, as the Trenton Village Theatre, our rehearsal home, has been closed for one full year,” she said. “We were unable to perform ‘Newsies,’ ‘Musicville,’ ‘Elf,’ ‘Legally Blonde’ or offer our summer arts program.”

Jackson said DYPAC values the safety of its members and the community, and didn’t hesitate to comply with all of the pandemic safety precautions.

“We will gradually be opening, with strict protocols in place, and this grant allows us to pay for our basic expenses, like rent and utilities, as well as pay our production staff,” she said.

Jackson said DYPAC will purchase personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies to help ensure everyone’s safety.

“We were proud to offer several virtual productions to still allow engagement of the arts by our young people, but we will be most gleeful to be able to return to live theater,” she said.

Jackson said DYPAC appreciates the Michigan Stages Survival Grant as well as those who helped earlier during the pandemic.

“We are very grateful for those individuals who made donations during our most insecure times, and for our dedicated team members, who worked above and beyond to create virtual magic during these most unprecedented of times,” she said.

Krista Schafer Ewbank, OBTC artistic director, also expressed excitement and relief upon being awarded a Michigan Stages Survival Grant.

“This support is vital for us, and so many other performance venues, to be able to stay in business,” she said. “It is, literally, a survival grant, and that is what we will be using it for.”

Ewbank said the grant can only be used for things like payroll, rent, utilities and re-opening costs.

“We have been working non-stop as we invent new ways to do theater during this shutdown of our venue,” she said. “From outdoor, distanced Driveway Theater, to One-to-One Virtual Theater, to Zoom with Santa, to Weekend Wonders online new play festival, we have done what artists do, create art.”

Ewbank said they have had to rely on reserves, donations and grants to pay for rent, staff and regular business expenses.

She said OBTC’s new ventures during the pandemic received positive audience feedback.

“Our artists are grateful that we recognize the important part that art plays in processing such an unprecedented global event,” Ewbank said. “But they are a lot of work, and the ticket income doesn’t at all reflect the amount of time and effort being put out by our staff to do these.”

She said the grant will be paying OBTC’s rent for the next several months.

“It will allow us to use donations to fund the art, without being stressed out about the business,” she said. “We can keep doing the theater we’ve been doing, and will move forward with our plans for another summer of Driveway Theater.”

Ewbank said OBTC is looking forward to welcoming audiences back into its building for live performances, and to re-establish consistent ticket revenue.

“Because of this grant, we will still have staff, a building, and we won’t be closing, or incurring massive debt to reopen,” she said. “The grant may allow us to get back on track with our five-year plan of increasing staff and artistic payments, and increasing our artistry through higher budgets for sets, props, technology and costumes.”

Ewbank said she was on a Zoom call with friends on March 9 when she received an email announcing the grant award.

“Even though I usually ignore stuff like that when I am on a call, I opened the email and interrupted my friends to share the good news,” she said. “I was dancing in my chair and just so, so excited.”