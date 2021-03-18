Dearborn Library hosts talk on 1936-37 Flint sit-down strike

DEARBORN – Dearborn Public Library will host an online talk that is free and open to the public from noon to 1 p.m. March 29.

Edward McClelland will discuss the Flint sit-down strike of 1936-37, which is the subject of his new book, “Midnight in Vehicle City: General Motors, Flint, and the Strike That Created the Middle Class.”

To join the talk, go to the events calendar at dearbornlibrary.org on the date and time of the discussion and click on the link — or call the number — provided there. Contact the Library at 313-943-2330 for more information.

McClelland has authored several books and articles and is a native of Lansing. He is working on a collection of Midwestern folktales, legends and songs. Learn more at edwardmcclelland.com.

Go to dearbornlibrary.org to see what other events are happening, and to access free books, movies, music and more.