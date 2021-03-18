Dearborn Library offering the Big Read ‘Tree Anthology’ with stories from residents

DEARBORN – Dearborn Public Library has published the “Tree Anthology,” which is made up of nature stories and poems that local authors submitted during the last NEA Big Read, The World Is Your Lab, which celebrated Hope Jahren’s “Lab Girl.”

Paperback copies of “Tree Anthology” can be purchased online on Amazon.com for $16 each. DPL has ordered a limited number of copies to sell at Henry Ford Centennial Library for $10 per copy. Any funds raised will go toward future Big Reads in Dearborn.

Copies will also be added to the collection for free checkout. Go to bigreaddearborn.org and dearbornlibrary.org for updates.

Contact DPL directly at 313-943-2330 for more information.