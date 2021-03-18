Dearborn Library to host Zoom book talk on author Mike Nichols March 22

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Public Library, in collaboration with Literati Bookstore in Ann Arbor, will host author Mark Harris for a virtual Zoom discussion at 7 p.m. March 22 focusing on his recent New York Times bestselling biography of the legendary director Mike Nichols.

The book is called “Mike Nichols: A Life.” It is full of insight from a variety of famous actors and directors and other celebrities.

Nichols is known for directing such popular or critically – acclaimed movies like “The Graduate,” “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolf,” “Working Girl,” “Catch-22,” “The Birdcage” and “The Day of the Dolphin.”

University of Michigan drama professor Daniel Cantor will be interviewing Harris.

Harris is also the author of “Pictures at a Revolution: Five Movies and the Birth of the New Hollywood” (a New York Times Notable Book of 2008) and “Five Came Back: A Story of Hollywood and the Second World War.” He is the former executive editor of Entertainment Weekly.

Cantor is associate professor of acting and directing and head of a performance program at the University of Michigan.

To register for this free program, go to the Library website, www.dearbornlibrary.org, and click on the Events Calendar and Registration Link. Those registering will receive a Zoom meeting link.

