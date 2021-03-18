Pulitzer Prize winning author reveals details on iconic movie ‘Midnight Cowboy’ during April 6 library program

Author Glenn Frankel will be featured during free Zoom presentation

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Public Library, in collaboration with Literati Bookstore in Ann Arbor, will host author Glenn Frankel for a virtual Zoom discussion at 7 p.m. April 6 to discuss his new book on the making of the iconic movie “Midnight Cowboy.”

The book is called “Shooting Midnight Cowboy: Art, Sex, Loneliness and Liberation and the Making of a Dark Classic.”

“Midnight Cowboy” is now considered a classic; it was one of the first Hollywood movies from a mainstream studio to deal with adult themes such as drugs and homosexuality and it’s the only the X-rated film to win the Best Picture Academy Award.

Frankel worked for many years at The Washington Post, winning a Pulitzer Prize in 1989. He has taught journalism at Stanford University and the University of Texas at Austin, where he directed the School of Journalism. He also is the New York Times bestselling author of “The Searchers: The Making of an American Legend” and “High Noon: The Hollywood Blacklist and the Making of an American Classic” and is a Motion Picture Academy film scholar.

During Book Talk, he will be interviewed by Jim Burnstein, a film studies professor at the University of Michigan and director of their screenwriting program. His screenwriting credits include the movies “Renaissance Man” and “D3: The Mighty Ducks.”

To register for this program, go to the Library website, www.dearbornlibrary.org, and click on the Events Calendar and Registration Link. Those registering will receive a Zoom meeting link.

