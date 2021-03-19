Pets of the Week

Photos courtesy of Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit

Godiva

Godiva, a 2-year-old female mixed breed, can be a bit bashful at first but once she warms up just a little, she’s playful and does well with outside games and running “zoomies” in the yard. While it’s known that dogs and chocolate are a dangerous combination, Godiva has a weakness for cream cheese.

Big Fluff



Big Fluff, a 5-year-old female domestic long hair, is a giant sweetheart. Calm and friendly, she loves chin scratches and lots of attention.

Ladybug

Ladybug, a 2-year-old female mixed breed, has seen a lot of life. Friendly and bashful, she will make the perfect cuddle buddy. She loves to be pet and held, but she is also a very active girl with spurts of energy. She loves to play and she gets the “zoomies” when she’s excited. Shelter evaluators think she’ll do best in a home where she is the only dog.

Adoption fees vary. All cats go home spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. All dogs go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, heart worm tested (if at least 6 months old), and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. The Dearborn Animal Shelter is at 16121 Reckinger Drive in Dearborn. Shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 313-943-2697 or go to www.metrodetroitanimals.org.