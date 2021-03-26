President Biden shares blame for the border crisis

The White House can’t say it didn’t know this was coming.

When we look at the crisis at the border — and yes it is a crisis — we’re reminded of former Secretary of State Colin Powell’s famous Pottery Barn analogy.

You break it, you own it.

Citing an internal document, NBC News reports that border agents in the Rio Grande Valley are releasing adult migrants and families from custody before they have been given dates to appear in court. More troubling, many aren’t being asked for contact information, a flawed ad hoc response to the inability of the U.S. and Mexico officials to process the huge volume of asylum-seekers.

President Joe Biden’s administration, which promised a more humane and responsible immigration policy, seems to have been caught flat-footed by the massive surge of migrants from Central America to the United States, and has made a bad situation worse by issuing messages that are as clear as mud.

Administration officials have spent the last few days trying to send the belated message that the border is closed. But for weeks, those officials also emphasized that they were reversing the Trump administration’s border policies and would be more welcoming.

No wonder the border is in crisis. When the message is so muddled, people who are desperate to flee dangerous situations at home hold out hope that they will be allowed to enter if they simply show up at the border. And the administration can’t say it didn’t know this was coming. In promising to roll back Trump’s immigration policies, Biden had asked for time to implement “guardrails” to avoid winding up with “2 million people on our border.”

Roberta Jacobson, the National Security Council official with responsibility for border issues, and other administration officials are heading to Mexico and Central America to jointly “develop an effective and humane plan of action to manage migration.”

Presumably, that means stay home until the administration can stand up a system to more effectively process asylum-seekers and to spread that message directly to the people and governments of Latin American countries. Toward that end, the State Department has run more than 17,000 radio ads across Latin American and more than 500 ads on social media telling migrants to stay in their home countries.

We’d go a step further. The administration also needs to create a clearer system with metrics for success such as creating greater processing abilities at the border, and establishing clearer and realistic numbers for people to migrate to the country legally and better processes in Latin American countries so people can apply without leaving home.

Which brings us to the corollary to the Pottery Barn analogy:

If it’s broken, you fix it.

— THE DALLAS MORNING NEWS